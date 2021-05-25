WATERTOWN — The annual feast of Our Lady of Mount Carmel at St. Anthony’s Church, 850 Arsenal St., has once again been canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Focusing on the safety, health and well-being of the general public and church members who work the Mount Carmel Feast event, “it is not possible” to have the usual three-day festival with concession, rides and fireworks, according to a statement posted to the church’s website.
The church’s statement also attributed the event cancellation to state Department of Health regulations and protocols that are subject to change weekly, and sometimes daily.
Even though the festival is canceled, the church’s statement states that there will be a Sunday Mount Carmel procession on June 27 and that church officials are “exploring” the possibility of having a drive-thru menu on June 25 and 26.
The event was also canceled last summer at the peak of the pandemic. The 2021 version would have been the 105th annual edition of the festival, first held in 1916 to celebrate and promote family activities, food, entertainment and spirituality.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.