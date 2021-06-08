WATERTOWN — A north side resident is continuing her efforts to have her home become a community art enclave with three exhibitions scheduled for this summer.
“I just wanted to expand on what we did last year and get a good vibe going with a bunch of local artists,” said Alice Elisabeth Waite.
Ms. Waite is a graduate of the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York City with a bachelor of fine arts degree and minor in art history. She was born in the United Kingdom, raised in New York City and has been immersed in art since childhood.
She and her partner, Julian Mangano, moved to the north country in 2016 from New York City and purchased 5 acres in Lewis County, where they created the small organic farm Della Terra. The couple lives in Watertown and commutes to the farm, near Whetstone Gulf State Park.
Last year, Ms. Waite created a “Midsummer Dream” exhibit at her home at 536 Mundy St. It was inspired by the pandemic, which left artists without a physical outlet to display their works. She looked around the grounds of her Mundy Street home located on the north side of Watertown and built in 1888 and found a solution. With social distancing and other pandemic guidelines, she was able to host “Midsummer Dream,” which attracted nearly a dozen artists. The popularity of it caused her to extend its run.
Now, Ms. Waite has scheduled three weekends for her “Garden Galleries” at her home. She described the weekends as pop-up art shows. They will feature the work of local artists as well as live musical performances from Bella Phinney, Brittany Cean, Gary Walts and Joey Collins.
“It’s important for me to have the music and everything going as well as the visual aspect,” Ms. Waite said. “So far, I have several artists from last year returning to participate including Sharon Hughto of Fibonacci Gallery and Boathouse Studios, as well as Kristy Hoover who will be taking over the garden once again with her amazing ceramics and sculptures.”
The three Garden Galleries will be held on Saturdays and Sundays from 3 to 8 p.m. The dates: June 12-13, July 10-11 and Aug. 7 and 8.
“Otherwise, the exhibitions will be by appointment only throughout the season,” Ms. Waite said.
Pandemic protocol will be in use, she added.
“We’re all making new artwork and music and hope to bring a communal, creative vibe to the north side of Watertown,” she said. “I would love to turn the house into like a permanent gallery situation, maybe in the future. It’s an older house in need of some TLC, so I’m working my way up to getting the whole house in tip-top condition. I definitely want to display art throughout the house all the time. That would be a dream come true for me.”
Ms. Waite’s “Into the Light” art show at River Muse Art Gallery in Clayton has been extended through June.
The details:
— WHAT : Pop-up art exhibitions featuring live performances.
— WHERE: The home of Alice Elisabeth Waite and Julian Mangano, 536 Mundy St.
— WHEN: June 12-13, July 10-11 and Aug. 7 and 8.
— ADMISSION: No charge.
