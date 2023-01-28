WATERTOWN — SnowTown USA is back, evident by Watertown’s park circle being closed to traffic.
It will be closed from Saturday through Feb. 6 to facilitate the freeze that will turn the park circle into an outdoor ice skating rink next weekend during SnowTown USA.
Traffic signs and detours are in place to guide motorists. The city’s Department of Public Works is urging motorists in the area to use extreme caution due to the expected increased volume of pedestrians.
For any questions regarding the event, contact the city’s Parks and Recreation Department at 315-785-7775 or visit http://wdt.me/SnowTown.
