WATERTOWN — Celebrating its 100th anniversary, officials at the newly named Zoo New York have begun work on putting together its first blueprint for the future.
On Thursday morning, CEO and executive director Larry Sorel gave an update on developing a master plan for the zoo in Thompson Park.
The local engineering firm of GYMO Architecture, Engineering & Land Surveying is donating its time to help the zoo come up with the master plan.
Mr. Sorel met for the second time with GYMO on Thursday afternoon to talk about the project. Students from the BOCES drafting class also is helping out with getting the master plan completed.
“We’ll be looking at what is a modern zoo,” he said.
For the first time in years, the zoo has a strategic plan in place to help it move forward into the future, Mr. Sorel said. The master plan together will lay out capital improvements at the zoo and how it should improve programming.
Delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic, Mr. Sorel hopes “a conceptual plan” for the blueprint will be completed by June.
The master plan will include future plans for the physical buildings at the zoo, how to improve its animal exhibits, guest experiences and cultural and educational aspects, attracting more visitors, and the “business side” of the zoo, he said.
They will look at ways to improve the zoo’s entrance, determining what visitors want in a zoo cafe and gift shop, how to incorporate habitats with different kinds of animals and getting guests to stay longer during a visit and getting them to return to the zoo.
“That’s the thumbnail of where we are now,” he said.
To make it more of a natural setting, Mr. Sorel mentioned that zoo folks would like to develop a moose exhibit with a pond where waterfowl, reptiles and other animals would live.
He also hopes to make the elk exhibit a more natural setting by putting in some landscaping to hide their barn.
The public and such organizations as Cornell Cooperative Extension, local farmers and others will be brought into the process, he said.
Advantage Watertown board member Brian Ashley asked about whether Jefferson County is buying in to be more of a financial contributor to the zoo. Mr. Sorel said the county and the city have come forward with helping the zoo out during a financially lean time. He plans to go back to the city to ask for more money during this spring’s budget process.
Advantage Watertown board member Chris Ebey said she hoped that the zoo would improve its relationship with volunteers after seeing and hearing about what those experiences are like.
Mr. Sorel said supervisors at the zoo will go through some leadership training.
In July, the zoo unveiled a new name and logo. It had been called the New York State Zoo at Thompson Park. To celebrate its 100 years, the zoo will hold some events in 2021 to commemorate the anniversary.
The city owns the zoo’s 25 acres — of which one half are developed — and its buildings, while the Thompson Park Conservancy board operates the facility.
In 1991, the conservancy took over the zoo from the city. The zoo once was the home of exotic animals but made a change to exhibiting animals that live in New York state.
