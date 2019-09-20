SYRACUSE — The Canton-based band Waydown Wailers will open for Collective Soul Sept. 28 at the OnCenter’s Crouse Hinds Theatre, 411 Montgomery St.
Collective Soul, a rock band with roots in Georgia, burst onto the music scene 25 years ago. Its current album is “Blood.”
Waydown Wailers has received critical acclaim nationally since its debut album, “State of the Union,” was released in 2013. In 2016, the band released “Empty Promises” and last year, “Backland Blues.” All albums are on Woodstock Records and feature original songs. The band’s sound has been called everything from blues and “swamp rock” to Americana.
The band consists of brothers Dave Parker (guitar/lead vocals) and Christian “Moe” Parker (lead guitar), along with Michael “Scruffy” Scriminger (drums/percussion) and Connor Pelkey (bass, backing vocals).
Ticket prices range from $32.50 to $62.50. For more information, go to ticketmaster.com or oncenter.org.
