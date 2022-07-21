WATERTOWN — Canton-based band Waydown Wailers will be the opening act for Saturday’s ZZ Top concert at the Fairgrounds Arena.
The ZZ Top concert is part of the Car-Freshner/FX Caprara Family of Car Dealerships 2022 Summer Concert Series presented by the Disabled Persons Action Organization, Carthage Area Hospital and Watertown Savings Bank.
Reserved and general admission tickets are still available for the 7 p.m. concert. To purchase tickets, visit dpao.org or call DPAO at 315-782-0044. General admission tickets are also available at local Kinney Drugs Store outlets.
The Waydown Wailers consist of brothers David and Christian “Moe” Parker, Mike “Scruffy” Scriminger, Joey Thomas and Connor Pelkey. Musicians from varied musical backgrounds and experiences, their acclaimed albums have received radio airplay nationwide and internationally. Their music has been called everything from swamp rock, blues rock to Americana.
