CHAUMONT — Canton’s Waydown Wailers will bring their swamp rock/blues sound to Chaumont for the final Monday Music on the Lake concert, set for 6 p.m. Monday.
The event is free and takes place at Bicentennial Park along Lake Ontario. The concert series is sponsored by the Lyme Performing Arts Council.
Food and beverages will be available for purchase through the Three Mile Bay Volunteer Fire Department.
The Waydown Wailers consist of brothers Dave Parker (guitar/vocals) and Christian Parker (guitar), Michael (Scruffy) Scriminger (drums), Connor Pelkey (bass) and Joey Thomas (keyboards/guitar/vocals). The band has toured extensively in the northeast and released three albums with songs charting on the national and international blues and blues-rock charts. The band has opened for Lady A, the Charlie Daniels Band, Devon Allman and many other top acts including, most recently, ZZ Top at the Watertown Fairgrounds Arena in July.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.