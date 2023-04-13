WATERTOWN — The Disabled Persons Action Organization on Thursday announced three more concerts in its summer series.
Train, a pop/rock band from San Francisco, will perform an outdoor concert at 7 p.m., on Monday, Aug. 21 at the Watertown Fairgrounds.
“Mr. Las Vegas” Wayne Newton will perform at an indoor concert at 7 p.m., Friday, Aug. 25 at the Watertown Fairgrounds Arena.
Country Star Riley Green will be coming to Watertown for an outdoor concert at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22 at the Watertown Fairgrounds.
A DPAO spokesman said an on-sale ticket date will be announced soon for the three concerts.
Train is a multi-Grammy and Billboard Award-winning band that has had 14 songs on Billboard’s Hot 100 list since the release of their debut self-titled album. Train’s climb to the top began in 1994, as the original five-member band tenaciously built a loyal hometown following, leading up to their debut album, released by Columbia in 1998. Its latest album, released in May, is titled, “AM Gold.”
Opening for Train will be the Eli Young Band. Its song “Crazy Girl” was named song of the year at the 2012 Academy of Country Music Awards.
Wayne Newton is one of the most popular singers in the nation and remains one of the best-known entertainers in Las Vegas. His well-known songs include “Danke Schoen” (1963), “Summer Wind” (1965), “Red Roses for a Blue Lady” (1965), “Daddy, Don’t You Walk So Fast” (1972) and “Years” (1980). “Danke Schoen” is Newton’s signature song and was used in the 1986 movie, “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.”
Riley Green, a Jacksonville, Alabama native, was raised on the sounds of traditional country, bluegrass and southern Gospel music. At the 2020 ACM Awards, he was named new male artist of the year. Many of Mr. Riley’s songs reflect on the experiences of a young southern man trying to find his place in the world.
The three concerts announced Thursday are in addition to the ones DPAO announced in March:
Styx will perform at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 1, indoors at the Watertown Fairgrounds Arena.
Academy of Country Music new vocal duo/group of the year nominee Parmalee will perform at the Watertown Fairgrounds Arena at 7 p.m., Friday, June 16.
Tickets for the STYX and Parmalee concerts go on sale April 20.
For the holidays, DPAO will host “Nutcracker on Ice” for two performances: Dec. 1 and Dec. 2. Both shows are at 7 p.m. at Dulles State Office Building. The shows will be performed on artificial ice.
Also in December, DPAO will bring in its 2022 rescheduled holiday concert by Ornament. The New England-based band, which had to postpone its appearance last year due to a member’s illness, will perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9 at the Dulles State Office Building. Ornament is an 11-piece “rock orchestra” specializing as a tribute to the Trans-Siberian Orchestra.
Proceeds from DPAO’s annual concert series provides programs and services to the more than 600 families it serves with developmental disabilities in Jefferson, Lewis and surrounding areas.
For ticket information, visit www.dpaoconcerts.com or call DPAO at 315-782-0044.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.