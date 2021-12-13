Dashing through the grass

A one horse open sleigh appears to pass between St. Andrew’s Catholic Church and the Norwood Village Green band shell. The Christmas tree in front of the stage will remain unlit for another week as weather delayed the tree lighting event. According to Norwood Mayor Tim Levison, the tree lighting will take place at 5 p.m. Saturday. Christopher Lenney/ Watertown Daily Times

The Christmas tree in front of the Norwood Village Green stage will remain unlit for another week as weather delayed the tree lighting event.

According to Norwood Mayor Tim Levison, the tree lighting will take place at 5 p.m. Saturday.

