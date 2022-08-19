WEST CARTHAGE — Village officials are planning an end of summer bash before school begins.
“There are a lot of new residents and we want to get people out to meet each other and support our local businesses,” said village mayor Scott M. Burto, noting that in the past the Carthage Area Chamber of Commerce had hosted block parties.
Set for 3 to 7 p.m. Aug. 27 in the Bridge Street business district at the corner of Main Street, the block party will include music, food specials and free balloon creations for children by Loony Balloony.
There will be open houses and specials at the participating businesses — Hall Pass, Wicked Wench, Johnson’s Mobil, Jose O’Conner’s and Trinity Technique Dance.
Parking will be available in the Carthage Area Hospital Clinic parking lot.
The event is sponsored by the village along with Carthage Area Hospital and the town of Champion.
The village is still seeking vendors and businesses to participate in the event. For more information, contact the village clerk’s office at 315-493-2552 option 1.
