OSWEGO - The Art Association of Oswego announces the opening of a new art show at the Oswego Civic Arts Center. The exhibition will be called “What Happens Here…” and will open with a reception from 7-9 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 7. This reception is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be served.
This exhibition is a display of artwork made by teachers and students who have taught or taken classes and workshops through the Art Association of Oswego. This includes art by children and adults and artwork from outreach classes.
The show will be a diverse collection of art in a wide variety of media including: Drawing, painting, printmaking, stained glass, ceramics and photography. Many of the Art Association’s teachers are veteran educators and artists. The students are a mixture of beginning artists and experienced artists who believe in life-long learning, ranging in age from 3 to 93. The show will run until Sunday, Sept. 29.
The Arts Center is located at the northernmost end of East Fourth Street in Oswego across the street from Fort Ontario. The address is 20 Barbara Donahue Drive. Regular gallery hours are from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. on Saturdays and from 1-4 p.m. on Sundays. The gallery can also be open by appointment.
For more information, call 315-216-6782 or visit the website at www.oswegoarts.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.