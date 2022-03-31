What is alopecia, the disorder that Jada Pinkett Smith has?

Comedian Chris Rock joked about actress Jada Pinkett Smith’s alopecia — a medical condition that leads to hair loss — earning him an open-handed smack across the face from Smith’s husband, Will Smith, at the Oscars.
The incident, in addition to making Oscars history in dramatic fashion, also shined a light on Jada Pinkett Smith’s condition. She went public about her hair loss in 2018.
Here are some facts about the autoimmune disorder. What are the different types of alopecia?
There are multiple types of alopecia, which in Latin means “hair loss.” Androgenic alopecia, for example, is common and is also known as male- or female-pattern baldness, according to the National Library of Medicine website.
Alopecia areata is an autoimmune disorder that causes patches of hair to fall out, according to the website. In most cases, the condition affects the scalp, but it can also lead to hair loss in other parts of the body. In some cases the condition can lead to hair loss on the entire scalp.
The cause of alopecia areata is not well understood, according to the website, but is likely affected by a combination of factors, such as changes in the genes related to hair and skin, and the immune system. The condition affects men and women equally, the website states.
Because the condition affects a person’s physical appearance, it can lead to psychological and emotional issues, such as depression and anxiety. What is central centrifugal cicatricial alopecia?
Central centrifugal cicatricial alopecia (CCCA) is a type of hair loss that leaves scarring on the scalp, and some research has indicated that the condition affects many Black women.
In a 2016 study by the American Academy of Dermatology, Dr. Yolanda M. Lenzy found that 40.9% of the 5,594 Black women who were subjects of the study reported hair loss that matches the symptoms of CCCA.
Lenzy also wrote that the condition is heavily under-diagnosed because patients did not know they should consult a dermatologist regarding their hair loss.
Similar to alopecia areata, researchers believe CCCA is caused by a combination of factors, including genetics, bacterial and fungal infections, according to a 2020 article in the Journal of the American Medical Association Dermatology. The article states that more research is needed to understand the factors that contribute to CCCA.
Early signs of the condition include decreasing hair volume and the loss of patches of hair that do not regrow, according to Lenzy. CCCA can also cause inflammation, itching and tingling, according to the study’s findings. Can alopecia be treated?
According to the 2020 Journal of the American Medical Association article, mild cases of CCCA can be treated with a topical steroid medication or with corticosteroid injections in the scalp.
More severe cases may be treated by combining methods and with oral medication that suppresses the immune system, according to the article.
Treatments for alopecia areata include steroid injections to areas of hair loss, which suppress immune system cells and allows for hair to regrow, according to afact sheet on the Yale Medicine website.
In the past, topical irritants have been used on patients diagnosed with alopecia areata. Irritants cause rash and inflammation, which according to the fact sheet, “seems to distort the immune system’s attack on the hair follicles.” The fact sheet described this type of treatment as “unpleasant for the patient.”
