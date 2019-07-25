OSWEGO - When Annie Get Your Gun opens in the Frances Marion Brown Theater on July 26 audience members will be wowed by the beauty and authenticity of the costumes on the 30 actors as each will have been expertly dressed by the Oswego Players’ costumer, Marie Cuyler-Sterphone.
Cuyler-Sterphone has been costuming for the Oswego Players for the past eight years, however, she has 50 years of experience in this field of theater. With 25 shows under her belt with the Oswego Players, patrons have seen her work many times.
She thanks Sonia Lough-Berlin for bringing her into the Players family and now the two often work in concert. Cuyler-Sterphone says Lough-Berlin, “is her right hand lady.” When Cuyler-Sterphone is out of state during the winter months, Lough-Berlin steps up and takes over until she returns.
Few folks are aware of the endless hours spent researching, planning, sewing and crafting for each production. Her specialty is remaking/reusing all kinds of things. She will tell anyone, “Give me duck tape and cardboard and I can build almost anything.”
Cuyler-Sterphone said her favorite costumed show was The Nutcracker. “It had all sorts of challenging costumes and was great fun working with the kids in the show.”
Annie Get Your Gun is not without its challenges as 30 actors need to be costumed with multiple scene changes and multiple outfits. However, she’s excited about being able to use the many discarded old clothes in her costume room and creating the colorful western wear for this production.
Come see Annie Get Your Gun from July 26 through Aug. 4. Reservation can be make online at: oswegoplayers.org or by calling the box office at 315-343-5138.
