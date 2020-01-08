MASSENA — While anglers are attending the Massena Fishing Expo from Feb. 14 to 16 at the St. Lawrence Centre mall, there will be other activities lined up for those who aren’t attending the event.
“That’s one of the things that we’re always concerned about,” Massena Town Supervisor Steven D. O’Shaughnessy said.
He said fishing tournaments that have been held in Massena take care of the fishing aspect, but they always look for things to keep families occupied at the same time.
“We have stuff here at the St. Lawrence Centre,” he said.
Mall General Manager Erica Leonard said they plan to offer activities for those who don’t participate in the expo.
“We’re going to be putting a package together for that weekend. It’s going to be low cost. We’re not going to charge what we normally charge, so they can do everything during the whole day here,” she said.
She said the activities will include laser tag, bumper cars, mini-golf and an arcade.
“We have a museum-quality pirate ship exhibit going in for that time,” Ms. Leonard said.
Among the other attractions will be a trout pond, where families can catch trout all day for free.
Organizer Dan Kenney said kids 12 and under are welcome to enjoy the expo for free. Admission for adults is $12.
“I haven’t had a lot of families upset that there weren’t things for the kids. I do a few things for the kids, but at all the other showcases I’ve had very good success,” he said.
He suggested spreading the word about the event and activities to as many people as possible.
“Tell them to come here. It’s going to be fun here. We’re going for rock and roll,” he said.
