Whooville in the Harbor – Dec. 14-15

SACKETS HARBOR – Join the Sackets Harbor Chamber of Commerce for the Third Annual Whooville in the Harbor Holiday Celebration on Saturday, Dec. 14 and Sunday, Dec. 15 in historic downtown Sackets Harbor.
Kick off for the Whooville in the Harbor event starts with an “adults only” Ugly Sweater Pub Crawl from 7-11 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 13. On Saturday and Sunday, downtown Sackets Harbor is transformed into a Whoo-themed extravaganza, with live Whoo characters and decorations.
Pick up a passport to help Cindy Lou save Christmas in the new adventure, Whoo’s Clues, and interact with Whooville characters throughout the village, collecting clues and rewards along the way.
The celebration includes costume contests, crafts, games, face painting, a parade and tree lighting ceremony, a Grinch Run, Grinch rocks painting, a WhooDo Hair Salon, Whoomillionairre’s Bank, Whooville Post Office, and Grinchy good for fun.
There will also by storytelling, raffles, treats to eat, appearances by the Cat in the Hat at Hay Memorial Library, Santa and his elves, and lots of photo opportunities.
Support the chosen charities in the Help A Whoo Campaigns: Toys for Tots (donate a new present), Treats for Troops (stocking stuffers for deployed soldiers), food pantry donations (non-perishable goods), can and bottle drive (empty containers for recycling), and Holiday Cards for Heroes (create and send cards to deployed soldiers on site).
For more information about Whooville in the Harbor or to volunteer, contact James Blodgett, Sackets Harbor Chamber of Commerce, (315) 646-1700 or sacketschamber@gmail.com.
