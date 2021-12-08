SACKETS HARBOR — The wonder of Whoville will return to the harbor this weekend for a holiday celebration.
Saturday and Sunday, villagers and guests will be able to celebrate the holiday season with the Grinch and Whoville characters at “Whooville in the Harbor,” entering into the immersive and interactive themed village with activities, crafts, food, games, face painting, a costume contest and parade, Santa and more. Guests will also be able to hunt for clues to find out who tried to steal Christmas from the Whos.
This two-day event is for all ages. The festivities will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, preceded by a green-eggs-and-ham breakfast hosted by the Knights of Columbus at the St. Andrews Church Parish Center, 12 E. Main St., from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday, and the “Whooville in the Harbor” 1K Family Fun Grinch Run at 9 a.m. Saturday.
There will be a costume contest Saturday afternoon featuring three categories: ugliest sweater, best Cindy-Lou Who, and Whooiest Who in Whoville.
The YMCA dance teams will be dressed in their best Whoville attire and dance in the holiday parade, which will take place at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, followed by a tree lighting ceremony. They will also give a special performance created for Whoville guests at the ceremony at the Market Square Park Gazebo.
United Presbyterian Church of Sackets Harbor will be collecting non-perishable food items during the weekend’s festivities.
More information on the events, visit the village’s Facebook page: http://wdt.me/Whooville.
