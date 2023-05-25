A Watertown native is kicking (literally), singing and acting her way one step at a time as she successfully advances her show business career in New York City.
In her latest role, Maria V. Bufalini (who professionally goes by Maria Habeeb), will join on stage Katey Sagal (“The Connors,” “Sons of Anarchy”) Badia Farha (“School of Rock”) and others in a new musical from Tony-nominee Paul Gordon.
“The Gospel According to Heather” is set to make its off-Broadway debut June 14 at Theater 555, 555 W. 42nd St., with an official opening on June 22 and a run to July 9.
“This was the dream,” Ms. Habeeb said in a phone interview from her home in New York City. “Each step is humbling because I’m learning just how difficult it is. It feels like a pipe dream at first and then, once you’re in it, you understand the reality of the industry. It’s building blocks.”
Ms. Habeeb, daughter of John T. and Cynthia A. (Habeeb) Bufalini, Watertown, is a 2013 graduate of Watertown High School. She wowed local audiences on several fronts — from school stages, churches and the Clayton Opera House. Ms. Habeeb is a 2017 graduate of Syracuse University, where she majored in musical theater. In 2016, she had the lead role in SU’s spring musical, “The Spitfire Girl.”
Ms. Habeeb has been working professionally since her SU graduation. In her new show, “The Gospel According to Heather,” Ms. Habeeb plays the character Macy.
The official plot line of the show: “Heather Krebs just wants a boyfriend. But how can she even navigate her way through high school if she might be the New Messiah? A small town in Ohio grapples with politics, religion and teenage romance in this eclectic pop musical.”
“It’s a contemporary pop musical set in a small town and it follows Heather, who is feeling very out of place,” Ms. Habeeb said. “She discovers these healing powers in herself as if she’s like the new Messiah but just wants to be a regular teenager.”
Ms. Habeeb plays one of three high school students. “We almost act as a Greek chorus who break the fourth wall, sing in awesome three-part harmonies and we connect with the audience to help Heather’s story along.”
When auditioning for her latest show, Ms. Habeeb tried out for a character other than Macy. “On one of the final call backs, like on a whim, they asked me to cold read this other character,” she said, and for which she had not prepped for. “It was fun, no pressure, no expectations and that’s how I ended up getting the role. It was kind of a cool journey to get there.”
Ms. Habeeb thought, and acted, fast on her feet to get her Macy role, something she was used to when she starred in “The Wolves” by Sarah DeLappe at McCarter Theater at Princeton University in New Jersey. The drama, staged last autumn at McCarter, is about nine young women from a competitive high school indoor soccer team.
“That was my first straight-play,” Ms. Habeeb said. “Everything I’d done before was musical theater. That in itself was an exciting new challenge.”
Ms. Habeeb said that the women’s soccer coach at Princeton University acted as consultant. “We actually had soccer practice, and someone making sure we were staying true to the reality of what it’s like to be a competitive soccer player, from the way you stand to the pressures that these girls feel emotionally. Some physical and emotional things we got to learn from the Princeton University team.”
But Ms. Habeeb faced another challenge in “The Wolves.” While growing up in Watertown, she was a competitive figure skater. She was also on the WHS swim team, but didn’t play much soccer.
“My character specifically was the one who had to do tricks,” she said. “She had this monologue where I had to be juggling the soccer ball while talking. My only soccer experience was like playing U10 soccer at Ultimate Goal while growing up.”
Ms. Habeeb spent months at city parks in Queens working on her soccer skills, setting goals and not leaving until they were achieved. “It was also hours in my hotel room juggling the ball so that come opening night, there was nothing to worry about.”
‘a new world’
Following her attention-grabbing role in “Songs for a New World,” the first musical from Tony Award winner Jason Robert Brown, Ms. Habeeb has one less thing to worry about. The “song cycle” show was staged in the spring of 2022 in Seattle, Washington. It features a collection of songs that examine life, love, and the choices ordinary people make when faced with extraordinary moments.
“‘Songs for a New World’ is a singer’s dream,” Ms. Habeeb said. “Before I had gone to do it, New York City Center had done a (2018) revival of it. “The actress Solea Pfeiffer, who played the role I played has an incredible voice and is someone I admire. Our director, Dev Janki kind of flipped the show on its head and did a neat forward-thinking interpretation. It was kind of a look into how the industry works.”
Ms. Habeed ended up getting signed by an agent due to her performance.
“The artistic director of the theater saw that I wasn’t represented by any manager,” she said. The director sent highlights of Ms. Habeeb’s performance to a New York City-based agent who was taking on new clients.
“So now, I have an agent, and that’s been extremely helpful in booking jobs since then,” she said. “I never would have thought that it was working in Seattle and doing a musical on the west coast that would get me an agent, but that’s sort of how every step you get in this business is like from a string of events prior.”
Other productions that Ms. Habeeb has been involved in included the workshop for the new musical, “How to Repair a Mechanical Heart.” A workshop is not a full production, but something that producers often use to build a show’s creative team. “How to Repair a Mechanical Heart” is based on the novel by J.C. Lillis, conceived and directed by Marc Erdahi, with book and lyrics by Jay Falzone, music by Trent Jeffords with musical direction by Julianne B. Merrill.
Ms. Habeeb performed presentations of “How to Repair a Mechanical Heart” that spanned from the summer of 2021 to summer of 2022. Three presentations were given for NYC theater producers: at Ripley-Grier Studios, at Green Room 42 and at Theater Row. Within that time players also had a concept album release on Spotify.
“Each iteration was a different version of the show because it’s a work in progress,” Ms. Habeeb said. “One version, I would have one song and in another version, it’d be a different song. The lines would be different, the jokes placed in different spots. It’s fun being part of something like that versus ‘Songs for a New World’ or ‘The Wolves’ where you get the script and it’s all set in stone and you know what you’re going to perform.”
Ms. Habeeb also plays piano and allto saxophone. Her EP, “Reclaim,” is available on all streaming platforms.
