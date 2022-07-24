CLAYTON — Continuing a string of stellar performances at the village venue, the Clayton Opera House featured two powerhouse Broadway vocalists in “Wicked Divas” Thursday night, marking stage returns from New York City to the north country.
“This show is dedicated to Broadway divas,” Ginna Claire Mason said.
“Modern divas,” Emily Koch continued.
“Classic divas,” Mason replied.
“Disco divas,” Koch said.
“And Disney divas,” Mason closed.
The diva duo, Mason and Koch, who both starred in the “Wicked” principal roles of Glinda the Good Witch and Elphaba the Wicked Witch of the West, sang a full spectrum of show tunes.
From “The Phantom of the Opera” to “The Little Mermaid” and “Liza with a Z” to “Thoroughly Modern Millie,” the performers basked in classics they grew up with, reminiscing on their successful stage careers while also celebrating their returns since the COVID-19 shutdowns.
“After almost 2,000 performances as Glinda, I just wrapped up my run on Broadway,” Mason said.
Just as Broadway was forced to shutter its curtains, the Clayton Opera House is now rising from its extended closure. With acts like Paula Cole, Thompson Square and Lee Greenwood featured throughout the summer and attendance like Thursday’s, the effort to get back on the map has seen returns.
