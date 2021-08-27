Wild Center unveils stickwork sculpture

TUPPER LAKE — The Wild Center recently unveiled the completed stickwork sculpture by Patrick Dougherty as its newest outdoor exhibit. After a three-week process, the final structure is open to the public, with guests invited to immerse themselves in the art, walking around and through the elaborate sculpture
Since the beginning of August, internationally acclaimed stick sculpture artist Patrick Dougherty has been working on the Wild Center’s campus with a crew of volunteers to create the sculpture. Using thousands of locally sourced saplings, the team intricately wove the sticks together to form the larger-than-life sculpture, inspired by the Wild Center itself. The twisted creation is near The Wild Center’s Wild Walk, where it will remain for several years until it naturally deteriorates on its own.
In line with the Wild Center’s sustainability practices, all saplings were harvested locally, on private land near the roadside.
Inspired visitors are welcome to try their hand at creating a stickwork sculpture by adding to the frame that has been built in the Pines Play Area. Natural materials will be available for visitors of all ages and abilities to help weave an almost 6-foot-tall tunnel.
As the founder and architect of stickwork sculptures, Dougherty has created over 300 of these works of art over the past 35 years. He enjoys the ability to combine his carpentry skills with his love of nature, seeking inspiration from each location where he builds a new structure.
“We make something that really fits the space and has the appropriate scale. What I wanted to do was suggest a dependency on the trees already here at The Wild Center,” said Dougherty about the sculpture. “The piece is built in a grove of Scotch Pine, which is why we’re calling the piece Hopscotch. You’ll notice the structure woven into the trees in a number of spots.”
Seeing the stickwork sculpture is included with regular admission. More information about sourcing of the saplings, Dougherty’s process and a time-lapse video of the sculpture being built are available on the Wild Center’s website at wildcenter.org/stickwork.
The Wild Center is open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with required timed reservations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.