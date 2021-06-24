CLAYTON — The Thousand Islands Arts Center has announced the winners of its summer exhibit, “Along the River’s Edge” art exhibition and sale.
The awards were announced at the exhibit’s opening reception on June 17.
The exhibition, one of the north country’s premier regional art shows and the center’s longest-running one, runs through Saturday, July 10.
Four sponsored awards were handed out to regional artists for their original artwork which consisted of two oil paintings and two ceramic sculptures.
The winners:
Candace Rhea: $500 — Catherine Johnson Award, ceramic, “Love Your Mother.”
Sarah Ellen Smith: $300 — Kincaid Award, ceramic, “River 2C.”
Helen Cardamone: $200 — People’s Choice, oil, “The Narrows.”
Helen Cardamone: $100 — Juror’s Choice, oil, “Morning Coffee.”
“Along the River’s Edge” contains artwork in multiple disciplines including fiber, jewelry, sculpture and ceramics, as well as oil, watercolor, and acrylic paintings and photography. Also featured in the Trimble Gallery was “Birds of the North Country,” hyper-realistic graphite drawings by Sue deLearie Adair.
All artwork is for sale and proceeds support the artist and the Thousand Islands Arts Center. The center’s galleries are open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays.
“Along the River’s Edge” is supported by Jay and Peggy Brouty Benton, Michael Ringer Galleries, Bella’s, Ann Johnson-Kaiser, the Vars/Kincaid Family and Joan Trimble Jordan.
The show features artwork from over 55 artists from throughout the United States.
This year’s exhibition was juried by Margie Hughto, a professor of ceramics at Syracuse University within the School of Visual and Performing Arts, School of Art. For the past 30 years, Ms. Hughto has been involved in numerous commissioned site-specific artworks and several architectural public artworks.
The Thousand Islands Arts Center is a private, nonprofit organization dedicated to the preservation and promotion of traditional arts and handcrafts through educational programs, classes, lectures and exhibits.
