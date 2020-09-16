CLAYTON — The Thousand Islands Arts Center has announced the winners of its annual “Along the River’s Edge” art exhibition and sale.
The exhibition, one of the north country’s premier regional art shows and the center’s longest-running exhibition, opened Sept. 9 and runs through Nov. 13.
Originally scheduled to be held in June, it was moved back due to the coronavirus and the opening was reformatted to allow for COVID protocols.
Four sponsored awards were handed out to regional artists for original artwork, which consisted of two oil paintings, a ceramic sculpture and a photograph.
The winners:
n Michael Ringer — $500 — Catherine Johnson Award, for the oil painting, “Island Tapestry.”
n Candace Rhea — $300 — Kincaid Award, for ceramic, moose antler, pyrite, “The Prize.”
n Andrew Kane — $200 — People’s Choice, for the photograph, “Morning Skiff.”
n Mark Tollner — $100 — Arts Center’s Choice, for the oil painting, “The Great Flood.”
“Along the River’s Edge” contains artwork in multiple mediums and categories including fiber, jewelry, sculpture, ceramics, oil, watercolor, acrylic and photography. All artwork is for sale, and proceeds support the artist and the Thousand Islands Arts Center.
TIAC’s galleries are open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays to Fridays. “Along the River’s Edge” is supported by Acco Brands, Watertown Savings Bank and Northern Marine, along with Ann Johnson-Kaiser, the Vars/Kincaid Family and Joan Trimble Jordan.
The show features artwork from 44 artists from throughout the United States. The exhibit may also be viewed online at www.TIArtsCenter.org.
