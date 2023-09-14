CAPE VINCENT —Pianists from Canada and China claimed first-place prizes in the 2023 Thousand Islands International Piano Competition for Young People, held last weekend.
The 20th annual event, sponsored by the Cape Vincent Arts Council, was held at Maple Grove Estate, 596 W. Broadway St.
Fifteen competitors from the U.S., Canada, and China participated in three rounds of competition, performing music by Chopin, J.S. Bach and other classical composers. Judging was done by a panel of professional pianists/music educators against a professional-artistic standard based on the students’ performance.
The winners:
Junior Division (Those not yet six months out of high school and younger).
■ First place ($3,000): Kenneth Chen, age 14, Markham, Ontario, Canada.
■ Second place ($1,500): Ethan Wong, 14, Syracuse.
■ Third place ($750): Claire Li, age 9, Fort Lee, New Jersey.
■ Honorable Mention: Erdem Lukomyanski, 11, Sackets Harbor.
Audience Awards: Kenneth Chen and Claire Li.
Senior Division (High school graduates up to age 26).
■ First place ($2,500): Xiaoyu (Daniel) Tang, age 21, Yantai, Shandong, China.
■ Second place ($1,500): Jianyi Gu, age 25, Guangdong, China.
■ Third place ($750): Xiqiao (Brook) Zhang, age 22, Rochester, New York.
Audience Awards: Xiaoyu (Daniel) Tang and Xiquao (Brook) Zhang.
Augusta Cecconi-Bates Prize ($400), Xiqiao (Brook) Zhang.
