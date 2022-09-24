PULASKI – The Salmon River Fine Arts Center announced the winners of the third annual Hooked on the Salmon River juried and themed exhibition. Awards were presented during an opening reception Friday, Sept. 9 and the ceremony was also streamed over Facebook Live. The video is still available on their Facebook page for those interested in viewing,

The show which features work inspired or themed by the Salmon River has 61 selected entries in a variety of genres. $1000 in cash prizes were awarded with Best of Show. All entries were selected and judged anonymously by Linda Bigness, from Studio 245 Gallery in Syracuse, an international exhibiting artist and author. Judging criteria was based on originality, technique and adherence to theme.

