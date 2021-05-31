PULASKI — The Salmon River Fine Arts Center announced the winners of their annual Sunday Artist show on Sunday, May 16, during a Facebook Live event.
The show, sponsored by Edward Jones, is an opportunity for amateurs, emerging artists, and semi-professional artists (those not making a livelihood with their art) to exhibit their art and have it professionally judged. Thirty-three local artists entered the show this year with over 85 pieces.
This year’s judging was done by Sharon Blair, a lifelong multi-disciplined artist from Syracuse Commercial Art Supply. Blair has had her work exhibited in many Central New York venues and has juried various regional art shows. The judge’s picks were based on three criteria: visual impact, originality and craftsmanship and cash awards were presented for first, second and third place in the following seven categories.
Acrylic: First place: Anne Stowers, “Camp”; second place: Sarah Chapman, “Untitled (red)”; third place: Theresa Carbone, “Birches”; honorable mention: Lucinda Landphere, “Kate’s Stained Glass Window”
Oil: First place: Kimberly Rossiter, “In the Valley”; second place: Christopher Rosier, “Bus in the Woods”; third place: Kimberly Rossiter, “After William Adolf Bouguereau”; honorable mention: Sarah Snavlin, “Colorado Moon Bells”
Watercolor: First place: Eileen Ditch, “Gram’s Kitchen”; second place: Billie Jo Peterson, “Nature’s Whisper”; third place: Rebecca Moshaty, “Sundays”; honorable mention: Nancy Warner “Ocean Turtle”
Drawings: First place: Lori Hutchings, “Chalkadee”; second place: Mary Beth Goudreau, “See Your Strength”; third place: Philip Lee “Adirondack Waterfalls”; honorable mention: Cindy Eisenhauer “King of the Jungle”
Mixed Media: First place: Cindy Eisenhauer, “Do you see me?”; second place: Rebecca Moshaty, “Trillium”; third place: Nancy Warner “Lighthouse on Rocky Shoals”; honorable mention: Joan Mullen “Her Legacy”
3-D ART: First place: Theresa Mehaffy, “Undercover Lacertilia”; second place: Cindy Eisenhauer, “Foxy”; third place: Pat MacNeill, “Galaxy Bowl”; honorable mention: Theresa Mehaffy, “Harbinger of Happiness”
Photography: First place:: Patricia Wood, “Cowboy Kid”; second place: Caron Kiernan, “The Season Keeper”; third place: Patricia Wood, “She Shed Retired”
In addition to these categories, the Gallery Committee presented their “Gallery Choice Award” to Mike Johnson for his acrylic painting titled “Pheasant.”
“We are excited to see such a great breadth of work and talent from our local community,” says Anna Blachman, gallery chair of the Salmon River Fine Arts Center. The public is invited to see this free show and award winning work in-person at the Arts Center in Pulaski during regular gallery hours, Thursday and Fridays noon to 6 p.m. and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., or online anytime at: https://salmonriverfineartscenter.square.site/sunday-artists-show
The Salmon River Fine Arts Center is a 501 (c) 3 not-for-profit organization, located in Pulaski, offering volunteer driven community art programs, hands-on workshops, and art shows that help educate and enrich the community. For information about the fine arts center, visit salmonriverfineartscenter.com or the arts center’s Facebook page at facebook.com/SalmonRiverFineArtsCenter.
