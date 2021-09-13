Winners announced for the “Hooked on the Salmon River” Juried Art Show

PULASKI –The Salmon River Fine Arts Center has announced the winners of the 2021 Annual Hooked on the Salmon River juried and themed exhibition. The show which features work inspired or themed by the Salmon River has 71 selected entries in a variety of genres. Awards were announced during a Facebook Live award ceremony on Friday evening, Aug. 27, in an effort to keep the gathering in the small gallery to a safe number. The video is still available on their Facebook page for those interested in viewing,
Artwork was divided into four categories: painting, photography, drawing and mixed media/sculpture. Cash prizes were awarded for best of show ($300) as well as first ($100), second ($75) and third ($50) place in the painting category which had the majority of entries. A first ($100) and second ($50) place was awarded for the other three categories.
All entries were selected and judged anonymously by Ann Clarke, Associate Professor of the School of Art and Dean Emeritus of the College of Visual and Performing Arts at Syracuse University. Judging criteria was based on originality, technique and adherence to theme.
The winners:
Best of show: Fishing Riverbend, acrylic painting, Robert Reed
First place painting: “Running Deep”, acrylic, Tony Dumaw
Second place painting: “She’s Hooked”, oil, Kim Rossiter
Third place painting: “Fishing in Altmar,” watercolor, Eileen Ditch
First place drawing: The Predators, pen and ink, Phil Lee
Second place drawing: Salmon Fishing, pen and ink, Phil Lee
First place mixed media/3-D art: Gotcha, acrylic/wood, Cindy Eisenhauer
Second place mixed media/3-D art: Great Catch, acrylic/wood, Cindy Eisenhauer
First place photography: Dune, digital photography, Tracy Kale
Second place photography: Ice, digital black and white photography, Tracy Kale
The public is invited to view the winning entries and all the work by local artists in person at the Salmon River Fine Arts Center located at 4848 N. Jefferson St. in Pulaski, during gallery hours Thursday and Fridays noon-6 p.m. and Saturdays 10 a.m.-2 p.m, as well as online at https://salmonriverfineartscenter.square.site . The exhibit will be on display through Oct. 27. The theme and timing of the exhibit was planned to coincide with the area’s peak salmon fishing and tourism period, which brings visitors from all over the country to this small town.
This show is made possible by the donations from Douglaston Salmon Run and Edward Jones.
The Salmon River Fine Arts Center is an all volunteer-run, 501(c) 3 not-for-profit organization, located in Pulaski, offering community art programs, hands-on workshops, and art shows that help educate and enrich our community. For information about the Salmon River Fine Arts Center, or to participate or help support this or other community art programs, visit salmonriverfineartscenter.com, the Arts Center’s Facebook page at facebook.com/SalmonRiverFineArtsCenter/, call 315-298-7007 or email sr.fine.arts.ctr@gmail.com.
