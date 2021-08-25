Winners have been announced for the 57th Antique Boat Show, held at the Antique Boat Museum, Clayton:
Best of Show
Blair Cook Memorial Small Craft of the Year, Preserved — E.S.W., Bette (and Lee) Heinzman, 1902 Joseph Adams
Best of Show, Preserved Power — Miss Algonac, John and Becky Allen, 1922 Chris Craft
Best of Show, Restored Power — Tootsie, Ross Myers, 1940 Chris Craft
Motors
Best Outboard Display —Allyn Hetzke Sr., 1923 Elto Rudder Twin and 1917 Ford Model T
Most Unusual Outboard — Syd Marsden, Johnson J-25
Outboard Motor Craftmanship — Brian and Sue Sherwood, 1920 Evinrude RBMMA
Unmounted Inboard Motor — Brian and Sue Sherwood, 1927 Evinrude DD
Boats
Preserved Racer — Miss Comet, Mike and Barbara Cregg, 1949 Monty O’Shea
Preserved Antique Sailing Canoe — 1940 Peterborough, Mark Giovannetti
Historic Preserved Padding Canoe —Deather, Richard and Wendy Fetridge, 1895 Rushton
Preserved Historic Rowing Skiff — Northwind, Karen Marsden, 1900 Estes St. Lawrence Skiff
Preserved Antique Tender — That’s Her, Barry Chalk, 1933 Brainard Robbins
Historic Preserved Launch — The Ark, Jim Holden, 1915 L.E. Fry
Restored Classic Outboard Boat — Knot Again, John and Chansa Heiman, 1963 Lyman
Antique Preserved Outboard Boat — 1932 Thompson, Brian and Sue Sherwood
Antique Preserved Utility — Susan, Susan Haigh, 1940 Lyman
Preserved Classic Utility — Heaven on a Sunday, Ray and Ann McDowell, 1963 Century
Classic Restored Runabout — My Bette, David McEwen – 1955 Chris Craft
Antique Preserved Runabout — Miss Algonac, John and Rebecca Allen, 1922 Chris Craft
Contemporary — Just for You, Jack and Denise Rifenburg, 2010 Gar Wood
Restored Antique Runabout — Tootsie, Ross Myers, 1940 Chris Craft
Preserved Antique Cruiser — Spindrift II, Doug Reicher/Camille Tisdel, 1929 Elco
Best Non Wood Boat — Gus’ Minion, Gus Lombardi, 1976 Chris Craft
Craftmanship — Rodeo, David Strobino, 2020 David Strobino/A.A. Apel
Boat That Turns Your Head — Miss Comet, Mike and Barbara Cregg, 1949 Monty O’Shea
Marque Awards
Great Memories Award in honor of Lee Heinzman — Ho-Li-Chit, Rick and Penny Botelho, 1964 Century
Boat Most Representative of Show Theme — VIB, Becky and Mike Deyling, 1926 Hutchinson
John Clark Inboard Engine of the Year — 1917 Hall-Scott A-7-A in Miss Algonac, John and Rebecca Allen
Fred Thomas Antique Boater of the Year — Dan Gyoerkoe
ABM Staff Choice — Sophisticated Lady, Alfred Kettell Jr., 1929 Hutchinson
People’s Choice — Sea Deuce, Nick Arnone, 1959 Century
Robert Cox Founders Award — Boat, Shawn O’Connor – 1968 Glastron
Walter G. Kincaid Memorial Award — Monitor, Richard Calabrese Jr., 1906 Hutchinson
Jim Lewis Memorial Award for the Most Unique Vessel — Geraldine, Joe Sabo, 1945 United States Coast Guard
