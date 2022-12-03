LOWVILLE — If there’s one thing the north country does well, it is opportunities for outdoor winter fun, and the Tug Hill Tomorrow Land Trust wants to make finding those opportunities easier and encourage folks to take on the adventure of it all.
Dec. 1 kicked off the organization’s annual Tug Hill Winter Fun Challenge, created to incentivize people to “explore the magical snow-filled landscapes and wildlife habitats in the Tug Hill Region,” whether it be on snowshoes, skis of any variety, tubes, fat bikes or dog sleds.
Their motto? “There’s an adventure to suit everyone” on Tug Hill.
Anyone who completes at least eight “adventures” — which can be any of the land trusts’ organized outings or some independently created activities around the Tug Hill Region — are asked to fill out a Winter Fun Challenge form on the land trust’s website, sharing details, stories and photos of the activities to be acknowledged with a patch or decal for meeting the challenge.
The land trust has created a winter recreation guide which includes a list and maps of trails in public forests and parks as well as those curated by the Black River Environmental Improvement Association. A list of outdoor recreation-related businesses that charge fees for the use of their facilities is also included.
Tug Hill Tomorrow reminds outdoor enthusiasts that most of the trails are not groomed, the weather on Tug Hill can change quickly requiring an extra level of preparedness and that there is only limited cell phone service in much of the region.
They also encourage people enjoying the area through outdoor activities to make sure someone knows where they are going and how long they plan to be out as a safety measure.
The land trust’s next event will be snowshoeing and cross-country skiing at the Potato Hill Farm in Boonville from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 10. Registration is required.
