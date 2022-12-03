LOWVILLE — If there’s one thing the north country does well, it is opportunities for outdoor winter fun, and the Tug Hill Tomorrow Land Trust wants to make finding those opportunities easier and encourage folks to take on the adventure of it all.

Dec. 1 kicked off the organization’s annual Tug Hill Winter Fun Challenge, created to incentivize people to “explore the magical snow-filled landscapes and wildlife habitats in the Tug Hill Region,” whether it be on snowshoes, skis of any variety, tubes, fat bikes or dog sleds.

