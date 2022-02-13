Winter break programming at the Amboy 4-H Environmental Education Center

WILLIAMSTOWN - During the upcoming school break, the Amboy 4-H Environmental Education Center will present several fun and educational programs for youth and their families.
Participants can learn to be a chef for birds from 2-3 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 22. During this indoor program, attendees will learn what birds like to eat and make a birdseed treat to take home for their backyard or neighborhood birds. Also from 6-7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 22, visitors can experience the winter woods at night, with a guided hike on snowshoes after dark. Then at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 23, attendees can learn all about snow. Participants will explore the science of snow with simple experiments and crafts, and take a snowshoe walk through the woodlands with an environmental educator.
Snowshoes will be available for outdoor programs. Participants are reminded to dress warmly and in layers. Outdoor footwear that can be strapped into a snowshoe should be worn -- sneakers and fashion boots with heels do not fit into the straps and will make walking difficult. If there is a scarcity of snow, attendees will go on a winter boot walk.
The fees for these programs are $4 per person up to $12 per family. Children under the age of three are free. Payment will be collected at the door in the form of cash or check only. Pre-registration is requested. More information and registration can be found at http://thatscooperativeextension.org/events. If people need assistance or more information, contact Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County at 315-963-7286.
While these programs are designed for families, individuals are invited and encouraged attend. They ask that all safety measures consistent with New York state’s implementation of the most recent CDC COVID-19 guidance are followed. Bring a mask.
The Amboy 4-H Environmental Education Center is located at 748 State Route 183 in eastern Oswego County, between Routes 13 and 69 near Williamstown. More information about the Amboy 4-H Environmental Educational Center and its programming, can be found at http://thatscooperativeextension.org/amboy-4-h-environmental-education-center, or by calling the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County 4-H Office at 315‑963‑7286. The Amboy 4-H Environmental Education Center is located at 748 State Route 183, between County Routes 69 and 13 near Williamstown. Contact the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County office if people have any special needs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.