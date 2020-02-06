SYRACUSE — The second edition of Winter Fair opens at 2 p.m. Friday and runs through 6 p.m. Sunday in the Exposition Center at the New York State Fairgrounds.
The fair will feature rides, games, food and music, just like the State Fair but indoors. New this year will be 20 minute fireworks displays at 9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, sponsored by Onondaga County.
The Winter Fair Mini-Midway is expanding to 16 rides, including two indoor Ferris wheels. New food vendors for 2020 include Baked Potato Express and Glazed & Confused Donuts, along with returning favorites such as Villa Pizze Fritte, Kiki’s Authentic Greek Food, Henry’s Hen House, Limp Lizard BBQ, Bosco’s at the Fair and more. In addition, ice sculptures return to line the walkway to the Expo Center.
The Winter Fair stage will feature top local and regional bands.
Admission at the gate is $7 for adults and $5 for seniors and children 11 and older. Ages 10 and under are admitted free. Parking is free via Gate 6.
Age 60 and older will receive a $1 discount on admission at the gate Friday. In addition, food vendors will offer discounts and the midway will offer $1 off a $3 single ride ticket and $5 off a $20 ride-all-day pass.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.