Winter events are returning to the area this month with the Carthage Area Chamber of Commerce Winterfest on Saturday; Brantingham Winterfest on Feb. 19 and 20; and Fast & Flurryous in Lyons Falls on Feb. 26.
CARTHAGE WINTERFEST
It’s time to construct a racing cardboard sled and for women to warm up their throwing arms — it’s Winterfest time.
The Carthage Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting Winterfest from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday at the Carthage Park, 1 Park Drive.
This year will bring back Winterfest favorites — the cardboard sled race and women’s fry pan toss.
“This is a great event that offers the members of the community an opportunity to get out there and enjoy all of the fun activities winter has to offer,” said chamber Executive Director Rebecca Wallen. “Sure some of us are tired of the cold and the snow, but the snow can be fun.”
“The cardboard sled race encourages kids and adults to get creative and create fun, crazy sleds from just cardboard and tape,” she added. “Then we have the women’s fry pan toss, where ladies can show off their strength and skill. We will also have a magic show, raffles, snow sculpture, bingo games, crafts, plus City Dawgz of NNY will be there with delicious food and hot chocolate for sale. Masks will be required to participate in our indoor events.”
Throughout the day there will be raffle drawings with tickets available at the event for $1 each. Children will have the opportunity to build snow sculptures and make crafts.
For complete rules and registration forms, visit the event website at www.carthageny.info/events/winterfest.
Schedule:
• 10 a.m. Cardboard Sled Race registration opens
• 10:30 a.m. Ladies Fry Pan Toss registration opens
• 10:30 a.m. First Bingo game
• 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Magic show
• 11 a.m. Cardboard Sled Race begins
• 11 a.m. Ladies Fry Pan Toss contest begins
• Noon Second Bingo game
• 1 to 1:30 p.m. Event winners announced
BRANTINGHAM WINTERFEST
As has been the tradition for years, Presidents Day weekend means Winterfest in Brantingham.
The festival, which is organized by and raises funds for the Brantingham Snomads snowmobile club, will be a two-day event this year. The theme is Beach Party.
Organizers are seeking participants — floats and vintage sleds, 20 years or older — for the parade scheduled to start at 11 a.m. Feb. 19, with the lineup at 10:30 a.m. at the groomer barn. Following the parade there will be an open house at the barn with hot dogs and hamburgers.
Tickets will be sold for various raffles at Coachlight which will be offering lunch and dinner specials and music Friday and Saturday night by JP Shaggy, and on Sunday by Due North. The restaurant will also have Bloody Mary specials on Saturday morning. Tickets will also be available at Pine Tree where there will be dinner specials on Saturday and music by Tiger.
Kovach Repair & Snowmobile Rental will be donating 15 cents per gallon purchased at the shop to the Snomads.
On Sunday, there will be a cornhole tournament starting at noon; bedraces at 2 p.m.; and music by Tiger & Dave from 3 to 7 p.m.
The snowmobile club is holding its annual raffle with a 2022 Ski-Doo MXZ TNT 600 supplied by Smith Marine of Old Forge as the grand prize, along with more than 30 other prizes including hotel stays, merchandise, gift certificates, cash, rounds of golf, a boat cruise and car service. Tickets, $10 each, may be purchased at Brantingham Inn, Pine Tree, Coachlight, Kovach Repair & Snowmobile Rental and Stillwater. The drawing will be held at 7 p.m. Feb. 20 at the Pine Tree.
LYONS FALLS FAST & FLURRYOUS
For the second year, Fast & Flurryous will return to Hoskins Hill on Route 12D just outside Lyons Falls, starting at 9 a.m. Feb. 26.
“Fast & Flurryous was started last year as an outdoor winter fun event in Lyons Falls,” organizer Beau Bailey said.
He said all the events from last year will continue, with an added kayak racing challenge.
There will be open hill sliding — bring your own sled — as well as a cardboard box derby and a one-on-one racing tournament.
This year, the cardboard box derby is expanding into several classes, including little kids (ages 3 to 7), bigger kids (ages 8 to 12), adult individuals (ages 13 and older), and adult teams (minimum two team members). Cardboard box derby rules state that cardboard, packing tape, rope and paint only may be used for construction. There is no cost for the races and awards will be given in each class.
The cardboard derby will award fastest ride, longest ride, most creative, and crowd favorite.
The cardboard box derbies for children will start at noon with open hill sliding to follow. Adult cardboard box derby and racing classes will tentatively begin at 4 p.m.
There will be restrooms on site, food and hot drinks available for purchase, a bonfire and music.
The Mystery Machine created by Brady Belmont was deemed to be the most creative at last year’s Fast & Flurryous event in Lyons Falls.
