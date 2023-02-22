Winter guard home show March 4

CENTRAL SQUARE - The Central Square Music Boosters will host a winter competitive color guard competition in the gymnasium at Paul V. Moore High School on Saturday, March 4.

Approximately 30 guards are expected to compete this year, including Central Square Junior, Central Square Junior Varsity and Central Square Varsity, who was recently nominated for a SAMMY Award for the second year in a row.

