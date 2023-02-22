Winter guard home show March 4

CENTRAL SQUARE - The Central Square Music Boosters will host a winter competitive color guard competition in the gymnasium at Paul V. Moore High School on Saturday, March 4.
Approximately 30 guards are expected to compete this year, including Central Square Junior, Central Square Junior Varsity and Central Square Varsity, who was recently nominated for a SAMMY Award for the second year in a row.
The competition will begin at 2 p.m. The first half of the day will end with the award ceremony at 4:40 p.m. Intermission will be at 5 p.m. and then the second half of the day will begin at 5:30 p.m. with the awards presented at 7:30 p.m. All day admission is $10 for adults, $8 for seniors and students. Children five and under are free.
Doors will open at 12:30 p.m.; gymnasium doors and seating will open at 1 p.m.
Food concessions, basket raffles, 50/50 raffles, and spirit items will be available throughout the day and evening to help the Central Square Music Boosters fundraise for various school music programs.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.