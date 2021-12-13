AMBOY - The Amboy 4-H Environmental Education Center will hold several programs over the coming month.
At 1 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 19, Oswego County 4-H will present a Holiday Makers Crafternoon. During this crafternoon of creativity attendees will use various pieces of wood to create holiday décor for themselves or gift-giving. Oswego County 4-H members are free to attend this program. Those not enrolled in the Oswego County 4-H program may also attend, and the fee is $14. Youth under eight must be accompanied by an adult. Preregistration is required. To register, visit thatscooperativeextension.org/events/2021/12/19/holiday-makers-crafternoon.
Then, at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 28, find out how the wild animals at Amboy survive in winter. Visitors will learn which animals hibernate, which ones don’t, and what torpor is, during this family-oriented guided nature hike. The program fee is only $4 per person up to $12 per family. Children under the age of three are free. Find more information and registration at thatscooperativeextension.org/events/2021/12/28/amboys-winter-mammals.
After attending a First Day Hike, visitors can keep the ball rolling at our Second Day Hike at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 2. The program fee is only $4 per person up to $12 per family. Children under the age of three are free. Pre-registration is requested. To register, visit thatscooperativeextension.org/events/2022/01/02/second-day-hike.
Pre-registration is requested for all events. Visit thatscooperativeextension.org/events for more details and to register. If people need assistance registering or would like more information, contact Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County at 315-963-7286. These programs are designed for families; however, individuals may attend. They ask that all safety measures consistent with New York state’s implementation of the most recent CDC COVID-19 guidance are followed.
The Amboy 4-H Environmental Education Center is located at 748 State Route 183 in eastern Oswego County, between Routes 13 and 69 near Williamstown. For information about the facility and its programming, call the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County 4-H Office Monday through Friday at 315-963-7286. To find out about programming at the Amboy 4-H Environmental Education Center, find them on Facebook at http://tiny.cc/AmboyOnFB, and check the website at thatscooperativeextension.org/amboy-4-h-environmental-education-center. Contact the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County office if people have any special needs.
