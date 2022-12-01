OSWEGO COUNTY - On Dec. 3 the Oswego Music Hall welcomes Low Lily and Matt Flinner to the main stage at the McCrobie Civic Center, 41 Lake St. in Oswego.

The fall 2022 season continues on Dec. 3 when the award-winning American roots band Low Lily teams up with Grammy nominated bluegrass mandolinist Matt Flinner. This collaboration celebrates the Winter Solstice with bluegrass instrumentals alongside arranged songs. Between them, the musicians play mandolins, guitars, fiddle, and banjo, and sing in three- and four-part vocal harmonies. For further information visit https://www.lowlily.com/ or https://www.mattflinner.com/.

