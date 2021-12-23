WATERTOWN — Zoo New York’s Christmas lights show, Winter Wonderlights, returned to Watertown Thursday evening.
This is the second year of Winter Wonderlights after the inaugural event last year, which Joshua Baughn, Zoo New York’s director of marketing and development, said was a major success.
“It was just a great way to get people out of their house as things were starting to shut back down during the holiday time again in 2020,” Mr. Baughn said.
Due to rave reviews last year, the zoo decided to make it a yearly event.
Sterling Parris attended the event with his two kids. Mr. Parris said that he and the kids were looking forward to getting pictures taken with Santa Claus, who stopped in the city before heading to the North Pole, and to see the zoo’s animals.
Visitors could see the zoo’s wolf, elk, lynx, mountain lion, wolverine, otter, bald eagle and golden eagle. Due to safety reasons, some of the animals were rotated for the event.
Mr. Parris said it was great for the kids to see the light displays.
One of the spaces was reserved for a Tyler Christman memorial, with a glowing football and lacrosse field to commemorate the 14-year-old Carthage Central School freshman who died in September after sustaining a head injury during a junior varsity football game.
The lights take a while to set up, according to Mr. Baughn. The zoo normally starts putting lights up right after its “Boo at the Zoo” event which this year ended on Oct. 24.
“We try to get everything done and in place before the first snow, which I mean in the north country could be as early as October,” Mr. Baughn said. “Most everything (gets) up before the Thanksgiving holiday, and then every weekend we always add a little bit extra, couple extra lights here, couple extra lights there, folks donate a little bit here and there. So we just continue to add that stuff as the event rolls on so that way there’s always more stuff going on.”
One element of the event really stands out to Mr. Baughn.
“I think the most rewarding thing for me, is seeing the faces of the kids kind of light up when they see all of this stuff,” Mr. Baughn said. “When they get their picture with Mr. and Mrs. Claus, when they get to walk around the zoo and see Luna at nighttime when she’s super active, seeing the animals lit up in a new light, that’s what’s the best part for me.”
Winter Wonderights will be open again Sunday, as well as Dec. 30 and Jan. 2. Admission is $6, and those younger than 3 get in free of charge.
“It’s the best way to get in the holiday spirit if you ask me,” Mr. Baughn said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.