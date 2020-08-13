The latest historical novel by Three Mile Bay author Ellen Marie Wiseman has made the New York Times bestseller list.
As of Thursday, “The Orphan Collector” was number 11 on the Times’ Print Paperback list. Miss Wiseman’s fifth novel is set in Philadelphia in 1918. As America celebrated the end of World War I, a plague called the Spanish Flu broke out, taking more lives than the war itself.
It has been cited as the most deadly epidemic the world has known.
