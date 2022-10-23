“Witches Ball” to benefit SAF

OSWEGO – Members of the Oswego Zonta Club went to the Oswego farmers market to invite community members to join them at the Zonta Club’s Witches Ball on Friday, Oct. 28 at Lake Ontario Event and Conference Center in Oswego.T he Zonta Club of Oswego’s Witches Ball is a Halloween party featuring dancing, costume contests, and other Halloween themed fun for those over 21. The event serves as a fundraiser for OCO’s Services to Aid Families Program (SAF). For more information visit Zonta Club of Oswego on Facebook. Pictured from left are: SAF Program Advocates Sage Chase, Danielle Gillett, Sharon Deland, Mercedes Whiteside and Laura Robinson and Zonta members Samantha McKie, Dorothy Bonney, and Kathy MacPherson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.