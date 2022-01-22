CANTON — A Waydown Wailer whose original music went by the wayside for several years has released an album of new material that’s receiving national buzz.
Christian Parker’s “Every Passing Mile,” released Friday, is being distributed in part by The Orchard, a leading independent music distributor and part of Sony Music.
But that’s only the beginning project for Mr. Parker, who, after going back to his older tunes, is remixing and remastering six albums this year, making weekly trips to Subcat Studios in Syracuse for the task.
As a Waydown Wailer, Mr. Parker (“Moe”) is usually quietly in the background playing guitar. His older brother, David, is the band’s lead singer. Canton-based Waydown Wailers, which has opened for such acts as Lady Antebellum, the Charlie Daniels Band, Devon Allman, New Riders of the Purple Sage and Spin Doctors, is rounded out by Connor Pelkey, bass and backing vocals, and Michael Scriminger, drums.
Mr. Parker, who grew up in Canton, made a musical name for himself in local circles long before becoming a member of the Waydown Wailers. At the age of 17 — 36 years ago — he released his first album. In 1990, Mr. Parker released his second album of songs, collaborating with Peter Pendras, a guitar player with the RCA Records country band Wild Choir. Mr. Parker’s other collaborations and albums include 2007’s “Now and Then” with local musician Barb Heller.
Mr. Parker has been quiet on the songwriting and composing front for the past several years. But the pandemic sparked a creative outburst that not only resulted in the new “Every Passing Mile,” but also another album, completed, that will be released this summer. The tunes for that summer album, “Best Kept Secret,” were created 20 years ago but put aside.
“I kind of had skeletons of the songs sitting there,” Mr. Parker said. “I shelved the record. I don’t know why. I think life just happened and I kind of moved on from there.”
At the end of 2019, Mr. Parker began thinking he wanted to start a new project. A few months later, the COVID-19 national lockdown hit.
“With the uncertainty of everything, I just started thinking, ‘I’m going to be hunkered down here at my house like a lot of people, and I have a pretty nice recording studio in my basement.’”
Mr. Scriminger took note of the songs in Mr. Parker’s catalog and mentioned them to Ron Keck, founder and engineer at SubCat Studios, where Waydown Wailer albums have been produced.
“Mike told me he’s got some really nice songs and I ought to take a listen,” Mr. Keck said. “He brought the songs to me and I was immediately taken aback. Obviously, the Waydown Wailers is a whole different style of music in relation to what he brought me. It caught me off guard.”
He was especially impressed with Mr. Parker’s melody lines.
“I hear music every single day and I’ve been doing it for 30 years,” Mr. Keck said. “He had some really well-written music. The melody lines are very creative and very easy to get your head around. Demographically, it crosses over to a wide population.”
Mr. Keck told Mr. Parker that he had a project worth advancing.
“So, I started tracking,” Mr. Parker said of the process of recording the various instruments used to create a song.
“By the fall, I was starting to get excited about it,” Mr. Parker said. “I was getting through it quick, and then I started to write again. Before I knew it, it was Christmas of 2020 and the beginning of the year and all of a sudden, I’ve got 30-plus songs in the can.”
In addition to rediscovering his writing chops, Mr. Parker also reunited with an old friend — Potsdam native Phil Hurley, who now lives in Austin, Texas. Mr. Hurley provided background tracks on both albums by Mr. Parker.
“I grew up with Phil,” Mr. Parker said. “He was a Potsdam kid and I was a Canton kid back in the day. We were always friends.”
The friendship faded after Mr. Hurley, with the success of his band Gigolo Aunts, moved to Boston in 1987. National and international success would grow for the band and in 1994, it made its television network debut on NBC’s “Late Night With Conan O’Brien.”
In Austin, Mr. Hurley continues a busy life as a musician. He released a solo album in 2019, performs solo, is in a duo with his wife whom he married in November and is also in a band, the South Austin Moonlighters. In 2021, Mr. Hurley had about 170 live gigs in the Austin area, made possible due to the plethora of outside stages.
“I remember first hearing about Christian when I was probably in eighth grade, because he had a Fender guitar,” Mr. Hurley said. “I kind of knew the legend of him.”
Mr. Hurley said he’s glad Mr. Parker reached out to him for his musical projects. His vocals are on both of Mr. Parker’s new albums.
“He’s a really gifted singer-songwriter, but he’s never really been a harmony singer and I’ve always been in harmony-singing bands,” Mr. Hurley said. “He gave me tracks with a kind of carte blanche to do whatever I wanted to, adding background vocals.”
Mr. Hurley also has a recording studio in his home. That fact, coupled with the technology of today and the internet, allowed for a smooth collaboration.
“I’m so blown away by how far the technology has come and how we’re able to reach out over the miles to do so,” Mr. Hurley said.
“We did it through Dropbox,” Mr. Parker said. “I’d send him a track, and he’d send me back three tracks with harmonies. We’d sit there with our jaws wide open, incredible. He’s such a great musician and contributed so much to it.”
But beyond the music, Mr. Hurley said he’s glad he was able to rekindle a friendship.
“We talk all the time now, just because we like to talk and we have such mutual interest,” Mr. Hurley said. “I found a friend I’ve known for years, but the real solid friendship has come about through the joy of music, and that’s surely a gift.”
Mr. Parker’s “Every Passing Mile,” released Friday, contains all new material, with a couple of cover versions of songs. His “Best Kept Secret” album to be released this summer contains unreleased material of the past two decades.
“A lot of people have heard me play those songs live for years, but I never recorded them,” he said. “Musically, one can’t tell they’re 20 years old.”
less gritty
Something that immediately stands out on “Every Passing Mile,” when compared to Mr. Parker’s Waydown Wailers work, is its smoothness. The Waydown Wailers are known for their edgy, gritty music with a sound called everything from blues and “swamp rock” to Americana.
“I’m more of a Beatles, Byrds type, and definitely more of a melodic type of player,” Mr. Parker said.
He described his lyrics as pensive, observational and at times melancholy.
“The songs I write cross over into a few different genres of music, ranging from folk-rock to country, which covers Americana,” he said.
The 13 tracks on the new album lead off with, “Cast a Line,” a song inspired by the isolation of the pandemic. It was co-written by Mr. Pendras, Tacoma, Wash., who Mr. Parker describes as his mentor. The pair’s previous collaborations include writing songs for Nashville publisher Bug Music, which in 2011 was acquired by BMG.
Mr. Parker had completed the verse and chorus structure to “Cast a Line,” but he asked for Mr. Pendras’s help for its lyrics.
“Peter delivered some beautiful imagery of the loss of a dear friend with his lyrical contribution,” Mr. Parker said. “The recording evolved after Phil Hurley contributed vocals and electric guitar, adding a beautiful pop landscape, with the ‘big chorus’ sound.”
“Cast a Line” and the song “Every Passing Mile” have related music videos, produced by Canton native Morgan D. Elliott.
The “Cast a Line’’ video was featured Dec. 8 on DittyTV’s, “The Curve — The Best of Today’s Americana.” The program also featured a new video from actor Kiefer Suthertland.
DittyTV is a Memphis-based network featuring music-focused entertainment.
Help from associates
Jennifer Kessler, a lecturer at SUNY Potsdam’s Crane School of Music, provided violin on some “Every Passing Mile” tracks.
“She made it a little more special on the stuff that was more melancholy and slower,” Mr. Parker said.
Other album credits include Potsdam native Danny Gotham on mandolin and electric guitar on “Last Chance.’’
“When I was a young fellow, he was my guitar teacher,” Mr. Parker said.
Mr. Scriminger of the Waydown Wailers provides drums and percussion on the album.
Mr. Parker uses three types of guitars on the album. One is a 12-string electric Rickenbacker. “It’s a chimy, jangly sound,” he said.
The guitar is featured on “Tulsa County,” a song released in 1969 by The Byrds.
“I did that because I’m in the process of making a Byrds’ tribute album,” Mr. Parker said. “Phil Hurley is going to be part of it. There’s a huge market for that sound.”
licensing deals
Mr. Parker has signed synch-licensing deals for 12 songs on the album. The arrangements are agreements between a creator and a licensee to use a song in a visual element, such as a TV show, movie or video game.
The pacts, Mr. Parker said, involve NASCAR, MTV, the Discovery Network and others.
“That was exciting to get some acceptance there, right out of the gate,” Mr. Parker said. “It’s been good reception from people who have received the album so far. Sony definitely helped with that. They kind of have the horsepower behind it.”
But Mr. Parker has his own visions for a few of the songs.
“Who knows,” he said. “‘Every Passing Mile’ — I feel that could be on (Paramount Plus’s) ‘Yellowstone.’”
In the meantime, Mr. Parker has lots of other material to work with, which means routine trips to Subcat Studios.
“I’m remixing, cleaning up and remastering that other five albums I had made because all of that material never really saw the light of day,” he said.
All six of Mr. Parker’s remixed and remastered albums will be released through Sony/The Orchard.
“I was really floored with his older stuff as much as his new content,” Mr. Keck said.
* * *
Christian Parker discography
“Every Passing Mile,” released Friday, on demand on all online musical platforms and on CD.
“Best Kept Secret,” scheduled for release this summer.
Being remixed and remastered:
*Reflections of Tomorrow,”originally from 1986
*Of Loves Sweet Rhyme,” 1987
*Through the Darkness,” 1990
*Wonderland,” 1991
*Christian Parker (self titled) 1993
“Now & Then,” Christian Parker & Barb Heller 2007
ON THE WEB: christianparker.com
VIDEOS: The videos “Cast a Line” and “Every Passing Mile” from his new album can be seen on YouTube.
