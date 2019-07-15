TUPPER LAKE — Woodsmen’s Days this year was a well-attended, messy occasion as loggers, woodcarvers and heavy equipment drivers from all over the country filled the village park with sawdust, sculptures and massive machines.
You didn’t have to be a lumberjack to attend. There we just as many Hawaiian shirts as flannel jackets around, and kids had a slew of fun stuff to do. They ran around with painted faces, waving toy guns won or bought at the stands, raced through a giant inflatable obstacle course and tried their abilities at a kids greased pole climb.
The Tupper Lake Youth Hockey Association dunk tank gave disgruntled players and taxpayers the chance to soak coaches and local politicians, if they could land a shot on the open holes of a practice net.
Hockey coach Larry Callaghan taunted shooters, heckling their slapshot style until they nailed one and landed him in cold water.
Village board Trustee Ron LaScala, who got dunked around 10 times, said the water was not too cold — albeit very dirty by the end of the day — but that the hardest part was sitting in the wind coming off Raquette Pond after getting dunked.
Over on the north end of the park, the roar of half a dozen chainsaws and plumes of sawdust filled the air as carvers worked on sculptures of bears, bald eagles and Native American busts — staples of wood sculpture — as well as less conventional pieces like stingrays, skulls and Groot from the Marvel comic Guardians of the Galaxy.
Alonzo Montoya, a carver from Michigan, said this was his second time at Woodsmen’s Days after missing it last year. He said there is a community of carvers who all know each other and travel to the same events around the country together.
“I like roaming and carving at events with these guys,” Montoya said. “It’s beautiful here, too. That’s why I go.”
Montoya said he has been carving for 20 years. He had just been laid off, and after meeting a carver and seeing his work he wanted to pick up the craft.
“People kept asking if I could carve something for them, and it worked itself out from there.”
Altogether, eight teams competed, lined up tugging on a rope with all their might in unison, with friends screaming at them like drill sergeants giving reverse birthing instructions.
“Pull! Pull! Come on, you pansies! Dig in!”
The climactic event, the greased pole climb, started as the sun went down. Contestants put down their boots and beer, and put dirt on over their arms and legs to better cling to the 26-foot-tall Crisco-coated pole.
There had been a drought in pole conquerors, with no team reaching the bell at the top in two years. Five Guys and a Pole broke that spell, ringing the bell on their second attempt. The tower of five guys descended triumphantly, its top man waving his arms and raining Crisco on the erupting mosh pit of celebration below.
Down at the base, throughout the event, the scene was chaos. Dudes with ripped shirts and zip-tie-repaired jeans were yelling about strategy and ability, debating their grease-soaked friends about the best placement for them on the pole. Some reached their hands upward, catching toppling towers of people. Some tried smearing Crisco on their girlfriends.
Once on the pole, they scrambled over each other, hugging the pole, standing on each other’s heads and pulling themselves up by their teammate’s pockets.
The women’s teams got close, stacking up to four high at the most. Some sank from the bottom under the weight of their friends, and some toppled from the top.
At the end of the night, everyone streamed out of the park, some covered in grease, some in dirt, some in sawdust, and most with grins on their faces.
