Watertown, NY (13601)

Today

Rain ending this morning. Breaks of sun in the afternoon. High 86F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Showers this evening then thundershowers developing overnight. Low around 70F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.