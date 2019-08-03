MADRID — The sights and sounds of the 1969 Woodstock festival will be celebrated here with live music, food, colorful clothes and fundraisers for the new bandstand planned for the Madrid Community Park.
The free tribute event, scheduled for Aug. 14, coincides with the 50th anniversary of the Woodstock festival that drew an estimated 400,000 people to an upstate dairy farm for three days of live music.
“I think we are the only Woodstock tribute event within a 30- or 40-mile radius,” said Anna Campbell, chairwoman of the Madrid Dam Music Series. “We’re anticipating this could be one of our largest events of the year.”
The evening starts with announcements at 5:30 p.m. followed by music at 6 p.m. for about two hours in the park. The host band is Microburst with Andy Van Duyne of Norwood and Michael Welch of Potsdam. Several other guest musicians will also perform. A new gravel parking area has been added near the park. A silent auction, vendors from the farmer’s market and refreshments will add to the festivities. Hand-painted T-shirts will be for sale. Those who attend can offer donations in the “golden bucket.”
“It’s a family-friendly event,” Mrs. Campbell said, noting that smoking, alcohol and strobe lighting are not allowed.
The gathering is hosted by the Madrid Dam Music Series, a series of concerts that started five years ago in the park.
“It’s going to be very fun and uplifting,” Ms. Campbell said. “We’re inviting people to wear denims, peace signs and tie-dye.”
The event is also a fundraiser for the new $20,000 bandstand the Madrid Dam Concert Series plans to install to replace the existing bandstand which has deteriorated over the years.
“Every penny from this event will go toward the bandstand,” she said. “We’ve been raising funds for this new construction for two years with the focus of having it in place by mid June 2020 to mark our five-year anniversary of the Madrid Dam Music Series.”
The new bandstand will be larger with improved acoustics. The concert series was launched by community members after the annual Madrid Bluegrass Festival stopped being held. Nearly 9,000 people have attended the concerts during the past four years, Mrs. Campbell said.
The organization has expanded since then to include events throughout the year with the goal of engaging community members of all ages throughout the year, not just during the summer.
“It’s really about community, not just showing up and going to a little concert,” Mrs.Campbell said.
