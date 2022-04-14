WATERTOWN — David O. Grieco has started working 3,000 miles away on the sculpture that will eventually be prominently displayed in Public Square next summer.
Mr. Grieco, a Watertown native who lives in Los Angeles, was selected to create the city’s downtown public art project.
On Thursday, Michael A. Lumbis, the city’s planning and community development director, gave an update on Mr. Grieco’s sculpture to Advantage Watertown, a group of community and business leaders who meet monthly to talk about city issues.
The $155,000 project is part of the city’s $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative program.
Recently, Mr. Lumbis saw a video of the stainless steel sculpture in an Instagram post by the artist that shows Mr. Grieco’s progress on the piece.
“He’s moving along,” Mr. Lumbis said.
The artist has put together a clay model of what the sculpture will look like, finalizing the details and measurements for the finished piece. When completed, the sculpture will be shipped off to Watertown, where local contractors will install it.
The piece will be unveiled this summer on the eastern end of the Public Square median.
The main component of the piece is a stainless steel sculpture in the shape of an open book that sits atop a limestone base.
Mr. Lumbis told members of Advantage Watertown that the stainless steel piece will reflect the buildings and Public Square around it.
“It’s exciting,” said Advantage Watertown Chair Jason F. White.
“It’s going to have a lot of local history,” he went on to say.
The book’s pages represent the city’s history and founders, nature, snow, the Black River, fish and Watertown’s city limits. It will include symbols of the First Baptist Church, Hotel Woodruff, the Flower Memorial Library and the Mill Street bridge.
His piece was selected from a group of five finalists who submitted design concepts to the city. A four-member committee selected his piece.
Over the past 20 years, Mr. Grieco has become an accomplished sculptor in Los Angeles and has traveled the world doing what he loves.
He remains based in his California home, where he works almost every day sculpting in his studio.
He’s the brother of Richard J. Grieco Jr., who starred in the hit Fox TV series “21 Jump Street” with Johnny Depp in the late 1980s.
