ALEXANDRIA BAY — Orion Art Gallery & Studio will present “Rivers & Cities,” the recent collective works of longtime north country artist William Christopherson as the featured gallery artist for August and September.
The public is invited to an exhibit opening reception from 2 to 5 p.m. on Saturday at the gallery, 42901-A State Route 12.
Originally from Syracuse, Mr. Christopherson came to Northern New York after graduating from SUNY College of Environmental Science & Forestry in 1977. In 2008 he completed a 30-year career as a landscape architect for the Thousand Islands Region of the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation.
The experiences gained through traveling throughout Northern New York during his career inspired him to begin capturing the beauty of the region through his artworks. Many of his drawings, watercolors and oils on display have received awards recognition from the North Country Arts Council, the Thousand Islands Arts Center, the Sackets Harbor Arts Center and VIEW, Old Forge.
Mr. Christopherson has become an avid outdoor “plein aire “ painter and paints at many locations including the north country, Maine and Florida.
A supporter of the arts and regional artists, he was one of the original founding members of the Arts Association of Northern New York in 2000. In 2021 he co-founded and became a managing partner of the Orion Art Gallery & Studio.
Portions of exhibition proceeds for “Rivers and Cities” will benefit the Minna Anthony Common Nature Center and Friends for educational outreach programs.
Rivers & Cities will remain on display through Sept. 14 during regular open hours.
Orion Art Gallery & Studio is open daily from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 3 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.