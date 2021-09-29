WATERTOWN — The latest documentary in WPBS-TV’s “Park It!” series explores the Adirondack region, highlighting its history and activities, while encouraging the preservation of the Adirondack Park.
“Park It! Adirondacks” airs on WPBS-TV at 7:30 tonight and repeats at 12:30 p.m. Sunday. It will also be available to watch online at watch.wpbstv.org for two weeks free of charge, starting today. WPBS members can also watch anytime on WPBS Passport.
The documentary is produced by WPBS-TV producer-director Ryan Proven.
“I really wanted to bring the amazing beauty of the Adirondacks to the living rooms of our viewers,” Mr. Proven said in a news release.
“In the process, it was a personal goal of mine to raise awareness about the value of public lands. The Adirondack Park is a very special region of New York State, and it’s important to promote respectful and responsible recreation.”
Through stunning aerial and land videography, “Park It! Adirondacks” captures the natural beauty of the Adirondacks. Created in 1892 as one of the first Forever Wild Forest Preserves in the United States, the Adirondack Park spans more than 6 million acres and is the largest protected natural area in the lower 48 states. Unlike other wilderness areas, it is home to over 100 communities.
The documentary visits several locations throughout the Park, exploring some of the many things to do and see. At Whiteface Mountain near Lake Placid, the documentary takes viewers through the air and over the awe inspiring beauty of the Adirondack Mountain range on the Cloudsplitter Gondola Ride. The ride transports visitors from the base of Whiteface Mountain to the peak of Little Whiteface. It offers a scenic view of Lake Placid, Lake Champlain and some of the most massive peaks in all of New York state.
The documentary explores Lake Placid’s Olympic history at the Lake Placid Olympic Center’s Olympic Museum. Lake Placid was host to the 1932 and 1980 Winter Olympics. The museum’s exhibits include the famous Herb Brooks Arena where the “Miracle On Ice” game was played and the speed skating oval where many Olympic and other international speed skating competitions have been held.
The Adirondack Experience in Blue Mountain Lake gives visitors a true taste of the Adirondacks. The museum features over 20 buildings on 120 acres overlooking Blue Mountain Lake. Hands-on exhibits offer opportunities to experience the Adirondacks, such as rowing an authentic guide boat, breaking up a log jam, climbing a classic ADK fire tower, or a hike to Minnow Pond.
The documentary climbs aboard the Adirondack Railroad in Thendara, near Old Forge. Through a leisurely train ride, viewers can enjoy the picturesque beauty of the Adirondack forests and lakes.
Finally, for the more adventuresome, the Adirondack Extreme Adventure Course in Lake George allows visitors to traverse through a treetop obstacle adventure course and zipline park. The WPBS production crew grabbed their cameras and experienced the course first-hand.
WPBS-TV’s “Park It” series includes “Park It! Exploring the Outdoors,” produced in 2019, and “Park It! Celebrating Our Region’s Finest,” produced in 2009.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.