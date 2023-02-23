WATERTOWN — “Radical Restoration,” a locally produced series by WPBS-TV, will conclude its first season tonight with a look at a classic car show in Clayton from last summer.
“Radical Restoration” is independently produced by John Podolak, Barrie, Ontario, Canada, owner of Tanner’s Beach Productions, Inc. It features stories of classic automobiles going from states of utter disrepair to glistening showpieces. WPBS-TV has long been known for presenting locally produced lifestyle series, many of which have received national distribution across the PBS system, including such titles as “Classical Stretch,” “From a Country Garden,” “Fishing Behind the Lines” and “Painting With Wilson Bickford.”
PBS serves approximately 650,000 households throughout Northern New York and Eastern Ontario.
“Restoring a classic car is perhaps the ultimate example of a ‘passion project,’ and this series, filled with great stories and characters, is one we’re really excited to bring to viewers,” said Mark Prasuhn, president and general manager of WPBS-TV. “In addition to premiering the series on WPBS, we are working with producer/director John Podolak to distribute it to other PBS stations right across the country. I’m especially pleased that John managed to film one of the episodes right here in the north country at the Coyote Moon Winery in Clayton.”
The sixth and final episode in the first season of “Radical Restoration” airs at 7:30 tonight on WPBS. It was filmed on location at the 11th annual Classic Cars & Classic Wines Show, held July 23 at Coyote Moon Vineyards, Clayton.
Mr. Podolak, in a phone interview from his home in Barrie, said, “I’m not a motorhead. I really know nothing about cars. For me, I’m learning every time I go interview someone. It’s like, ‘Wow! I never knew that.’”
In “Radical Restoration,” he follows the transformations performed at Radical Restomods and Restorations Inc., Innisil, Ontario.
“As a producer, I’m always looking for interesting subject matter, not only to interest me, but I feel what may interest others,” Mr. Podolak said.
Mr. Podolak always had a fascination with old cars. He recalled that his grandfather, at a cottage just north of Barrie, had on his property an old 1950 Chevrolet.
“The Chevy was no longer operational and my grandfather had it out in the back woods,” Mr. Padolak said. “I was fascinated with it. I remember being allowed to open the door and play in the car. I could go in the driver’s seat and play with all the gadgets and stuff. There was something about it that captivated me.”
Eventually, someone purchased the clunker.
“I remember the day the tow truck came and took it away,” Mr. Podolak said. “It was like, ‘There goes my toy’ kind of thing.’”
Mr. Podolak’s Tanner’s Beach Productions has been recognized by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Science (Oscar nomination student division), the Chicago International Film Festival, Yorkton Film Festival the CBC and others. It’s actively involved in the process of acquiring funding and support for a variety of productions.
Mr. Podolak discovered Radical Restomods and Restorations online. He contacted the shop’s owner and shared his idea of putting a show together featuring its restorations. Meanwhile, in a “serendipitous” development, Bell Media, Canada’s leading content creation company, was seeking short-form video content of about 10 minutes. He shared with Bell executives his idea involving the vehicle restorations shop.
“It would focus on not only the craftsmanship and the art of restoring these vintage vehicles, but also focus more on the stories from the car owners, which I thought was interesting,” Mr. Podolak said. “Like, why would someone want to restore a 1966 Nova that’s completely rusted out?”
Bell executives liked the idea, which launched about eight years ago.
The idea for WPBS’s “Radical Restoration” was originally sparked when Mr. Podolak started documenting long-term projects at Radical Restomods and Restorations.
“Some of these projects take years to do,” he said. “It was easy for me to pop into the shop to pick up some shots of the progress of the work over time,” he said. “I’ve been able to gather enough of the progression of their work to feature that in a longer-format show.”
He then shopped around to see if a broadcaster would be interested in the half-hour shows, and WPBS-TV was receptive to the idea.
In Clayton last summer at the car show, Mr. Podolak interviewed car owners and highlighted vehicles.
“It’s focusing more on the owners’ stories of why they kept and restored their vehicles,” Mr. Podolak said. “It’s quite interesting. A lot of them have connections to these vehicles in different ways.”
The car owners, Mr. Podolak said, had an incredible amount of knowledge about their vehicles.
“It’s unfortunate that the craftsmanship needed to restore some of these cars is becoming a lost art,” he said.
Mr. Podolak plans a second season of “Radical Restoration,” but with a different approach. It was inspired by a trip he took to a car show in Luray, Virginia. The show featured a celebration of Morgan automobiles.
“I was like, ‘What’s a Morgan?’”
Morgan Motor Company is an English manufacturer established in 1909. Its vehicles are assembled by hand. Now in their fourth generation, the Morgan family continues to act as stewards for the brand. Mr. Podolak began interviewing the Morgan enthusiasts at the Virginia show.
“I’m finding all these other areas with all these classic enthusiasts all over the place,” Mr. Podolak said. “For the second season, I’m planning to go down the east coast and find what I can find in regards to classic cars and classic car restoration work, owners, museums and clubs. I think there’s going to be a wealth of material, just waiting. There’s plenty more stories to tell.”
The details
n WHAT: “Radical Restoration,” a half-hour TV program locally produced by WPBS-TV featuring stories of classic automobiles going from states of despair to showpieces.
n WHERE: The six-episode series debuted last month on WPBS-TV and concludes at 7:30 tonight on the station.
n TOPIC: Tonight’s episode features host and producer John Podolak visiting the 2022 Annual Classic Cars & Classic Wines Car Show at the Coyote Moon Vineyards in Clayton.
