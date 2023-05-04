WPBS will broadcast coronation of King Charles III on Saturday

WPBS will broadcast the coronation of King Charles III live on Saturday from Westminster Abbey in London and the king, who will be crowned along with Camilla, the queen consort, will be the 40th reigning monarch crowned there since 1066. The schedule for the coronation and additional special programming:
The coronation coverage will be from 2:30 to 10 a.m.
“The Coronation: A Day to Remember”: From 8 to 9:30 p.m.— Choice moments of the king’s coronation, following the procession to Westminster Abbey, the ceremony and the return journey to Buckingham Palace where the newly crowned monarchs greeted the crowds.
“Charles R: the Making of a Monarch,” from 9:30 to 10:30 p.m. — A documentary exploring the past 74 years that Charles has been a king in the making, showing his life as captured on film, home movies and TV cameras.
“Sing for the King,” 2 p.m. — The story of the formation of the national choir that will perform on the grounds of Windsor Castle the day following the coronation.
The Coronation Concert — 3 to 5 p.m. — Lionel Richie and Katy Perry headline the concert showcasing the country’s diverse cultural heritage in music, theatre and dance. Hugh Bonneville hosts from the grounds of Windsor Castle.
Major U.S. television networks will also air the proceedings, including live coverage from CNN, ABC News and NBC News beginning at 5 a.m.
