WATERTOWN — “Have a Nice Day Forever,” written and directed by Tatiana Delaunay, won the Grand Prize at the ninth annual Snowtown Film Festival which concluded on Saturday in a partnership with WPBS-TV, where the films were shown over four consectutive Saturdays.
The 20-minute short film “Have a Nice Day Forever” depicts two witty and confused young men who become friends whilst wandering the woods surrounding Oslo, Norway in search of a suitable place to camp in the middle of winter.
Ms. Delaunay is a French-Italian director based in Oslo, Norway where she is pursuing a master’s degree in directing at the National Academy of the Arts. She holds a bachelor’s degree from Central Saint Martins in London.
In addition to the Grand Prize, the following films were also honored by the festival:
Best Comedic Short — “Musical Mayhem,” directed by Alexander Griffin.
Best Animated Short — “Kiss N’ Ride,” directed by Olivia Jensen.
Best Documentary Short — “Bob Jones Decoy Carver” directed by Emma French.
Winter Through Film Award — “Go to the Woods,” directed by Lucie Prost.
North Country Filmmaker Award — “Changing With the Seasons” directed by Ashley Seybolt.
North Country Filmmaker Award — “Evelyn” directed by Kayleigh Marie Porkarski.
NNY Screenplay Award — “Senior Ditch Day,” written by Matthew Nicholson.
