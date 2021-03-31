Writers, actors and screenwriters to meet at CNY Arts Center

FULTON — The Writing Arts Program at CNY Arts Center is getting a boost in April with the return of a writing group and the launch of two new writing groups presented by author GB MacRae, a young-adult fiction novelist.
Freewriting for all ages will be held on Tuesday, April 6, and on the first Tuesday of each month thereafter, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. The group will do free write exercises with writing prompts and challenges and have conversations with other writers. Designed to be a non-threatening introduction to writing or a stimulating return to writing discipline, free-writing stimulates the process of writing and prompts the flow of words with no expectations. This practice is often used to break writer’s block and stimulate new creative ideas. No advance registration is required but a small fee will be collected from writers.
Also new to the Arts Center will be Creative Writing for Kids from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 25. This event is presented by high school authors Milo Austin and Leanna Rockwood. The pair have been working with GB MacRae weekly during Inkwell which meets on Saturdays at the Arts Center from 4 to 6 p.m. “Milo and Leanna wanted to share their love of writing with other kids,” said MacRae, “and hope to attract more kids to explore storytelling through writing in this one day workshop.” There is no advance registration required by a small fee will be collected at the beginning of class.
Email gbmacrae.author@gmail.com for more information on either of these new writing opportunities.
Having been on hiatus since the quarantine began, the writer’s group Help Words Come Alive will return from 7 to 9 p.m. on Monday, April 12, at the CNY Community Arts Center.
From its creator Peter Mahan, “Help Words Come Alive is thrilled to announce that the next Table Read, scheduled for Monday, April 12, will feature the work of local screenwriter Joleene DesRosiers, who will be presenting for participants a portion of an original television comedy series she wrote entitled, “Sunday Rising.” Joleene made local headlines in the summer of 2019 when she produced an original television dramedy entitled “Sticks,” that was shot in her hometown of Pulaski, NY. The film is slated for the television festival network in 2021.”
Mahan continues “The name of my Table Read Group has the word ‘Help’ in it for a reason: my writers need actors to make their artistry with words ERUPT with meaning, significance, humor, joy, and sadness. That’s where your experience with acting can be of help.”
Any writer or actor wishing to network with other creatives are encouraged to attend, from 7 to 9 p.m. on Monday, April 12, at the CNY Community Arts Center, 121 Cayuga St., Fulton. Free and open to the public.
As per CNY Community Arts Center regulations, all visitors must sign in on a contact tracing log as they enter, practice social distancing, and wear a mask over their mouth and nose for the safety of all participants.
More information about all writing programs at the Arts Center can be found online at www.CNYArtsCenter.com or call 315-598-ARTS (2787).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.