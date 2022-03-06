A&E is staying in the ring with WWE.
The network has reached a multiyear expansion with WWE for more original programming and commissioned more than 130 new hours of premium WWE-themed series and specials, the company announced Tuesday.
Among the new projects are 35 new episodes of “Biography” on wrestling greats. Previous episodes included “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, “Macho Man” Randy Savage, “Rowdy” Roddy Piper, Bret Hart and Mick Foley.
Multiple new seasons have also been ordered of “WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures,” a reality show starring Stephanie McMahon and Triple H hunting down elusive WWE collectibles. Spokesmen for WWE and A&E did not immediately return a request for comment from the Daily News on whether Triple H will be returning after a heart attack in September.
A new series, “WWE Rivals,” “will chronicle the little-known stories behind the biggest clashes in WWE history” and “include revelatory insights from those who were a part of the rivalries that often extended far beyond the ring and the cameras.”
The renewed partnership expands WWE’s holdings on TV, with Fox hosting “Smackdown,” USA running “Raw” and Peacock airing pay-per-views like WrestleMania. WWE is also still trying to hold off upstart company AEW, which moved one of its two weekly shows from TNT to TBS in January.
