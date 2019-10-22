WATERTOWN — The Downtown YMCA will host its annual Bobbing for Pumpkins event on Friday during two sessions: 4:30 to 6 p.m. and 5:30 to 7 p.m.
Kids will be able to swim with pumpkins for up to 45 minutes and then each will get to pick his or her favorite pumpkin to decorate. Fun, fall-themed activities will be held in the gym, along with snacks.
This event is open to all ages. Preregistration is required by calling 315-782-3100.
The cost is $10 per child.
