Beaches Resorts is looking for the next big TikTok “grandfluencer” — a grandparent influencer. Do you know a certain funky grandparent that has what it takes to go viral? You could score a free vacation.
Family members or loved ones can enter the all-inclusive resort’s GrandEscapes sweepstakes by posting TikTok videos of their grandparents doing the “twerkulator” dance, the “renegade,” a reenactment of “couchboy” or anything viral-worthy they can think of for a chance to win a Beaches’ GrandEscapes package.
The trip includes a six-day, five-night stay at any Beaches Resorts for travel Aug. 28-Oct. 5, 2022. Also included is a family photo shoot, a complimentary Sesame Street character breakfast, all meals, water sports, land sports, entertainment and round-trip airport transfers. Not to mention your grandparent becoming a viral hit.
The winner will also receive a TikTok tutorial from one of the most popular “grandfluencers” on the platform, ourfilipinograndma, so you can keep the content coming and the follows flowing long after your vacation.
Now that you understand the assignment, have fun with it — those interested can enter the sweepstakes now through Nov. 11. Official rules and more information can be found at www.beaches.com/beachesgrandescapessweepstakes.
