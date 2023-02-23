Young actor with ties to NNY nominated for favorite kids star

A young actor with ties to Northern New York has been nominated for a Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Award.
The annual children’s awards ceremony show produced by Nickelodeon will be held on Saturday, March 4, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. It will air live beginning at 7 p.m. Eastern.
In the category of Favorite Male TV Star (Kids),Tyler Wladis, 12, is one of six actors nominated for the award. He plays Roy Raskin in “The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder,” which premiered its 13 episodes last March on Paramount-Plus.
“The Fairly Odd Parents: Fairly Odder” is also one of eight nominations for Favorite Kids TV Show.
The Wladis family has connections to Watertown. Tyler’s mom, Diane Wladis, is co-founder of Strategic Development Specialists, a government relations and economic development practice. It’s based in East Syracuse and has a satellite office at the former Agricultural Insurance Co. building at 215 Washington St., Watertown. Mrs. Wladis’s husband, Mark N. Wladis, is founder of the Wladis Law Firm, also based in East Syracuse. The firm has clients in Northern New York and has donated to several Watertown-area charities. The law firm shares its Watertown office space with Strategic Development Specialists.
From 2018 to 2020, Tyler had a role in the ABC sitcom, “Single Parents,” which was canceled after two seasons.
Mrs. Wladis said that after Tyler filmed his “The Fairly Odd Parents: Fairly Odder” roles, he performed on Broadway, starring as Christopher Hillard in the musical/comedy “Mrs. Doubtfire.”
“The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder” combines animation and live action. Nickelodeon’s animated series, “The Fairly OddParents,” ran from 2001-2017 and followed the magical adventures of 10-year-old Timmy Turner and his well-meaning fairy godparents who grant him wishes.
In December of 2017, Tyler starred in “A Christmas Story Live!” on Fox, playing Randy Parker, Ralphie’s meatloaf-hating little brother.
Season two of “The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder” has yet to be announced by Paramount-Plus.
